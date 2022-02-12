CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 74:
Seven staff members and eight inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
Three staff members and seven inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
Four staff members and no inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
Two staff members and four inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
Eleven staff members and 28 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
To date, eight inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.