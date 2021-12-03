CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities was 82:

  • No staff members and three inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
  • No staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
  • One staff member and 76 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.

No cases were reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton or the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.

To date, five inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

