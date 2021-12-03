...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
WDOC reports 82 active COVID-19 cases at state facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities was 82:
No staff members and three inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
No staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
One staff member and 76 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
No cases were reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton or the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.
To date, five inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.