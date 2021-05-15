CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported two active COVID-19 cases Friday identified in routine surveillance samplings conducted during the previous week.
The number of inmate deaths related to COVID-19 was unchanged, remaining at 3.
One of the positive cases was identified as an inmate at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, while the other case was an inmate at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the correctional department and its health care provider, Corizon Health, Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary and will provide additional information as it becomes available.