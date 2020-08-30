The old cliche goes “It takes a village to raise a child.” In the era of COVID-19, the saying should be modified to “It takes a community to protect a child (and their family).”
Because regardless of how you feel about the potential impacts on yourself of the ongoing pandemic, Laramie County’s children, families, teachers and support staff are entering a new school year with a variety of emotions, anxieties and health concerns, all of which must be acknowledged and validated.
For some, Monday’s first day of classes in Laramie County School District 1 will be the same as any other year. Sure, there’s the inconvenience of remembering to wear a mask whenever social distancing is impossible, and there will likely be those staff members nagging about hand washing or distributing hand sanitizer to everyone who walks by.
But otherwise, it’s an exciting time for students – after months of being cooped up at home, seeing their classmates and teachers online or from a distance, they get to be back in a classroom, learning new things and swapping stories from the crazy past 5½ months.
For others, though, it’s a time of anxiety. For a child or teen, it could be a concern that one slip up will cause a vulnerable family member to become seriously ill. For a parent or grandparent, it could be a nagging wonder whether they’re making the best decision for their family as a whole. For a teacher, cafeteria worker, custodian or principal, it could be the nagging worry that an overlooked precaution will lead to a school-wide outbreak.
It would be easy to dismiss these concerns if the virus were nearly gone and things had gotten back to normal this summer. Unfortunately, as much as we wish it were true, that’s not the case. And although Wyoming has fewer active cases than other parts of the country, that doesn’t mean everyone can breathe easy (or on one another).
Because despite what the deniers would have you believe, the novel coronavirus isn’t gone. And it’s just as potentially deadly as it’s ever been – regardless of a person’s age or health history. Some young people who seemed healthy have gotten seriously ill or even died from it. Others are suffering long-lasting effects. But even if it might “only” affect a handful locally in such a serious way, shouldn’t we be doing all we can to keep it from happening?
This isn’t meant to scare anyone, but to serve as a reminder that returning to the classroom isn’t as simple as it used to be. It’s no longer as easy as throwing open the doors, greeting students with a hug or fist bump and getting down to the business of learning. (Which is why so many have opted to continue online learning until a proven vaccine is available.)
But with a few simple actions, we all can make sure our students at all levels have as normal a school year as possible.
We know we sound like a broken record, but the main way we can ensure students keep attending classes in person and get to participate in fall sports is to follow established protocols. That means social distancing as much as possible and wearing face coverings when it’s not. (And parents, please remember you set the example to be followed here. If your child sees you refusing to mask up when you go out in public, they’re more likely to refuse to do so at school.)
It means keeping your kids home at the first sign of an illness, no matter how much of an inconvenience it causes for you. Because all it takes is one sick child to send hundreds of others home for days or weeks at a time.
It means staying flexible and understanding as things change throughout the school year. It’s almost inevitable – someone will get sick, and without the ability to contact trace every person that youth or staffer may have interacted with, students will be sent home, just as they were in March.
Please keep in mind that EVERYONE – every single one of us – wants things to return to the way they were before anyone had heard of the coronavirus. But we can’t wave a magic wand and make that happen. And it would be highly irresponsible to turn a blind eye to it and try to pretend it doesn’t exist.
COVID-19 is inconvenient, frustrating and even exhausting. But remember, you’re not the only one being inconvenienced. Think about the teachers who have to make lesson plans for both in-person and online learning. Think about the food service workers who have to take extra precautions to prevent the virus from spreading and make meals that can be eaten in the classroom as easily as the cafeteria. Think about the bus drivers, custodians, coaches and so many others taking extra steps to keep your children and your family healthy.
Because what we said at the beginning is true: It really does take all of us to protect our children and families. We’re willing and committed to doing our part. Are you?