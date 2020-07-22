Masks are a fashion statement? Thanks, but I'll remain unfashionable.
People that use masks should look up the studies done about their effectiveness. They have been shown to prevent the spread of the common flu virus. Coronavirus is a different story because this virus is much smaller. It has been shown to pass through all types of masks. It gives you a false sense of security.
Testing of masks worn by subjects that tested positive for coronavirus showed the virus on both sides of the mask. Therefore, if you are a person who has tested positive for coronavirus and wear a mask, you are reinfecting yourself with each breath you take and you are protecting no one.
Then look at the other problems caused by masks: 1. decreased blood oxygen saturation, 2. increased carbon dioxide accumulation, 3. headaches and, 4. impaired immune system. One needs a good functioning immune system to combat a coronavirus infection or any infection, for that matter.
Wondering why, with all the mask wearing going on, that coronavirus cases are increasing? Masks don't work.
We are all free to wear or not wear masks. It is also your right to not patronize a business that requires a mask. Now that most places do require a mask, it looks like online shopping will get a bigger boost.
Those businesses are not doing their employees any favors. They are destroying their employees' health just so they can look like they are "protecting" them and their customers. The same goes for the states that require masks in public. How shameful!
Your nose is a natural filter. Breathe through it, and keep your mouth closed.