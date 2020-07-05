In response to your opinion of 6-28-20, "Mask Up Wyoming": You choose to use certain numbers to support your opinion, so I will do the same.
As of 6-28-20, there were 246 reported cases of COVID-19 in Laramie County, with two deaths. In Wyoming, there were 1,392 cases, with 20 deaths. I don’t know how many of your readers play Wyoming Lotto. I have heard the chances of winning the Lotto is less than 10%. The chances of surviving COVID-19 in Wyoming and Laramie County are better than 99.05%.
Here is a word picture to help you understand my opinion. We don’t know how to swim, and we have been thrown into the deep end of the pool of fear by the CDC. The media is the lifeguard standing on the side of the pool, tossing you a face mask, saying, "I hope you make it!" We are drowning in a pool of fear because we can’t swim.
We need to learn how to swim, and wearing a face mask is not the way. Only God can teach us how to swim in the pool of fear and survive. We'd better get to learning, because time is running out.
And no, I am not a spoiled, obstinate child. I know where to put my trust and faith. And it is not in the media.