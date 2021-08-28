CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Hospital Association and LeadingAge Wyoming, along with their governing boards, on behalf of their member hospitals and nursing homes, strongly encourage all who are eligible, and particularly those who work in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Hospitals and nursing homes in Wyoming have seen firsthand the devastating impact of COVID-19," according to a statement from the organization. "The lived experience of our health care heroes, and the objective evidence of what works to make a difference informs our position on this issue. Furthermore, we owe it to these brave employees and the patients they serve to provide the safest environment possible.
"We are urging all health-care workers to receive the free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The WHA is available to assist all hospitals and nursing homes in whatever ways needed to achieve 100% vaccination in our facilities."
The release goes on to say WHA recognizes the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, while simultaneously valuing the ability of health care facilities creating those environments of safety in the best ways they know how.
"We know what works to stop the spread of infection, and we have the necessary tools. Vaccination, good hand hygiene, socially distancing when able, and wearing masks are steps we all should be taking to keep everyone safe," the statement continues. "Those who work in hospitals and nursing homes should lead the way in modeling these precautions.
"With the emergence of COVID variants, children’s hospitals across the country are treating more and more young people for COVID in addition to an unexpected rise in cases of RSV and croup. Children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, the pediatric facilities in our neighboring states are filling up, and Wyoming does not have any pediatric ICU beds. It is critical we do our part to stop the spread of the virus for the good of all our neighbors, specifically those who are more vulnerable due to age or health status."