This is in response to letters Pat Eubank and Billie Mickelson wrote recently about the futility of wearing a mask.
If you are wearing a mask and you're not getting enough oxygen, take off the plastic wrapper. If there is no wrapper, then the mask must be wet, otherwise the mask will allow you ample oxygen.
The masks do not keep oxygen out and do not retain carbon dioxide. Think about it: your lung capacity is many times greater than the space between a mask and your mouth. Where would the exhale go? Where would it be stored while awaiting the next inhale? If you feel your exhale on your face, this would mean you have it on incorrectly.
That the COVID-19 will go through the mask is doubtful. Unfortunately, neither writer gives a source. I would like to remind the writers the statement "Everyone knows ..." translates into "I have no facts to back up this statement."
And if their information came from the internet, I've got to say that I put little stock in websites named "Conspiracies are us," etc.
One of the writers mentioned boycotting businesses that require masks. For these two people, I say boycott away, and I'll feel a lot safer when I shop.
While vitamin D is good for our health, it will not prevent COVID-19. Sorry, but the vitamin D theory just doesn't hold water. It's more fake science, like the rest of their letters. Sorry, but I like to get my facts from reliable sources.
People who know me know that I'll never make the 10 best-dressed list, but if wearing a mask in places where others are is fashionable, then I choose to wear a mask and be fashionable.