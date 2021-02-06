The following are Laramie County locations currently offering or preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify under phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health’s distribution plan:
Albertsons pharmacy
5800 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Scheduling: Please register online at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
Babson and Associates
1331 Prairie Ave., Suite 1, Cheyenne
65+, existing patients only.
Scheduling: Please call clinic at 307-632-0728.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department
100 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Available to 65+ and subgroups 1-5 of phase 1b.
Scheduling: Most appointments full. Schedule online at https://form. jotform.com/2035650041 01034.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Group
Check online for your primary provider: https://www.cheyenneregional.org/providers/.
65+, existing patients only.
Scheduling: Most appointments full. Please call 307-432-5037 to schedule.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne
Eligible veterans and care providers.
Scheduling: Please call 307-778-7550, option 8.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
HealthWorks
2508 E. Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne
65+, existing patients only.
Scheduling: Please call 307-635-3618.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
North Star Pharmacy and Infusion
7121 Commons Drive, Cheyenne
Available to 65+
Scheduling: Most appointments full. For waitlist, please call 307-637-4300 or go online to http://tinyurl.com/3c8rmcq6.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
Pine Bluffs Health Clinic
117 E. Fourth St., Pine Bluffs
65+, existing patients only. Will start at oldest.
Scheduling: Reaching out to existing patients. For questions, please call 307-245-3666.
Appointment only. No walk-ins.
Sam’s Club pharmacy
1948 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
Expected to be available to people 65 and older during regular business hours soon through U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Online scheduler available soon at https://samsclub.com/covid.
Walmart pharmacy
2032 Dell Range Blvd. and 580 Livingston Ave., Cheyenne
Expected to be available to people 65 and older during regular business hours soon through U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Online scheduler available soon at https://walmart.com/COVID vaccine.
For more information
For the latest information about vaccine availability, go online to https://www.laramiecounty.com/_departments/health/coronavirus_info.aspx. For an interactive map of locations offering the vaccine, go online to www.wyomingnews.com/coronavirus.