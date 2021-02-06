The following are Laramie County locations currently offering or preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify under phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health’s distribution plan:

Albertsons pharmacy

5800 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne

Available to 65+.

Scheduling: Please register online at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

Babson and Associates

1331 Prairie Ave., Suite 1, Cheyenne

65+, existing patients only.

Scheduling: Please call clinic at 307-632-0728.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

100 Central Ave., Cheyenne

Available to 65+ and subgroups 1-5 of phase 1b.

Scheduling: Most appointments full. Schedule online at https://form. jotform.com/2035650041 01034.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Group

Check online for your primary provider: https://www.cheyenneregional.org/providers/.

65+, existing patients only.

Scheduling: Most appointments full. Please call 307-432-5037 to schedule.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

2360 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne

Eligible veterans and care providers.

Scheduling: Please call 307-778-7550, option 8.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

HealthWorks

2508 E. Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

65+, existing patients only.

Scheduling: Please call 307-635-3618.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

North Star Pharmacy and Infusion

7121 Commons Drive, Cheyenne

Available to 65+

Scheduling: Most appointments full. For waitlist, please call 307-637-4300 or go online to http://tinyurl.com/3c8rmcq6.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

Pine Bluffs Health Clinic

117 E. Fourth St., Pine Bluffs

65+, existing patients only. Will start at oldest.

Scheduling: Reaching out to existing patients. For questions, please call 307-245-3666.

Appointment only. No walk-ins.

Sam’s Club pharmacy

1948 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

Expected to be available to people 65 and older during regular business hours soon through U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Online scheduler available soon at https://samsclub.com/covid.

Walmart pharmacy

2032 Dell Range Blvd. and 580 Livingston Ave., Cheyenne

Expected to be available to people 65 and older during regular business hours soon through U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Online scheduler available soon at https://walmart.com/COVID vaccine.

For more information

For the latest information about vaccine availability, go online to https://www.laramiecounty.com/_departments/health/coronavirus_info.aspx. For an interactive map of locations offering the vaccine, go online to www.wyomingnews.com/coronavirus.

