The following are Laramie County locations currently offering or preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify under phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health’s distribution plan (Note: All locations are currently by appointment only; no walk-ins):
Affinity Family Practice
903 S. Greeley Highway, Suite A, Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Scheduling: Please call 307-514-1523.
Albertsons pharmacy
5800 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Scheduling: Please register online at https://www.mhealth appointments.com/covidappt.
Babson and Associates
1331 Prairie Ave., Suite 1, Cheyenne
65+, existing patients only.
Scheduling: Please call clinic at 307-632-0728.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department
100 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Available to 65+ and subgroups 1-5 of phase 1b.
Scheduling: Most appointments full. Many people will get in somewhere else sooner. Schedule online at https://form.jotform.com/203565004101034.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
214 E. 23rd St., Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Scheduling: Please call 307-432-5037 to schedule.
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne
Eligible veterans.
Scheduling: Please call 307-778-7550, option 8.
HealthWorks
2508 E. Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne
65+, existing patients only.
Scheduling: Please call 307-635-3618.
North Star Pharmacy and Infusion
7121 Commons Drive, Cheyenne
Available to 65+
Scheduling: Please call 307-637-4300 or go online to http://tinyurl.com/3c8rmcq6.
Pine Bluffs Health Clinic
117 E. Fourth St., Pine Bluffs
65+, existing patients only. Will start at oldest.
Scheduling: Reaching out to existing patients. For questions, please call 307-245-3666.
Sam’s Club pharmacy
1948 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Online scheduler available at https://samsclub.com/covid.
Stitches Acute Care
1919 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Scheduling: Please call 307-829-7850 or 307-829-7849 or email info@stitchescare.com.
Walmart pharmacy
2032 Dell Range Blvd. and 580 Livingston Ave., Cheyenne
Available to 65+.
Online scheduler available at https://walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
For more information
For the latest information about vaccine availability, go online to https://covid19-clcgisc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccination-information. For an interactive map of locations offering the vaccine, go online to www.wyomingnews.com/coronavirus.