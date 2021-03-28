Virus FILE Coronavirus with COVID-19 over it
Unless otherwise noted, starting Monday, March 29, the following Laramie County locations are open to all individuals who wish to receive a vaccine if they meet the age requirements. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for age 16 and older. (Note: All locations are currently by appointment only; no walk-ins):

Affinity Family Practice

903 S. Greeley Highway, Suite A, Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please call 307-514-1523.

Albertsons/Safeway pharmacies

Albertsons at 355 Pershing Blvd. and 5800 Yellowstone Road; Safeway at 700 S. Greeley Highway, Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please register online at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

Babson and Associates

1331 Prairie Ave., Suite 1, Cheyenne

Existing patients only.

Scheduling: Please call clinic at 307-632-0728.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

100 Central Ave., Cheyenne

Scheduling: Schedule online at https://form.jotform.com/203565004101034.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Group

800 E. 20th St., Suite 250, Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please call 307-432-5037.

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

2360 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne

Eligible veterans.

Scheduling: Please call 307-778-7550, option 8.

Dr. Carol Fisher Family Medicine

1331 Prairie Ave., Suite 1

Existing patients only.

Scheduling: Please call 307-778-3121.

HealthReach Urgent Care

2030 Blue Grass Circle, Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please register online at https://tinyurl.com/3kdshphm.

HealthWorks

2508 E. Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Existing patients only.

Scheduling: Please call 307-635-3618.

North Star Pharmacy and Infusion

7121 Commons Drive, Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please call 307-637-4300 or go online to http://tinyurl.com/3c8rmcq6.

Pine Bluffs Health Clinic

117 E. Fourth St., Pine Bluffs

Scheduling: Please call 307-245-3666.

Sam's Club pharmacy

1948 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

Online scheduler available at https://samsclub.com/covid.

Stitches Acute Care

1919 Central Ave., Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please call 307-829-7850 or 307-829-7849 or email info@stitchescare.com.

UW Family Medicine

820 E. 17th St., Cheyenne

Scheduling: Please call 307-632-2434.

Walgreens

2304 E. Lincolnway and 1501 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

Online scheduler available at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

Walmart pharmacy

2032 Dell Range Blvd. and 580 Livingston Ave., Cheyenne

Online scheduler available at https://walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

For more information

For the latest information about vaccine availability, go online to https://covid19-clcgisc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccination-information. For an interactive map of locations offering the vaccine, go online to www.wyomingnews.com/coronavirus.

