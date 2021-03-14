Weather Alert

...HISTORIC AND CRIPPLING WINTER STORM WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS TODAY...TRAVEL WILL BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF THE AREA... ...CONDITIONS UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE UNTIL AT LEAST EARLY MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Very heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 inches with local amounts up to 50 inches above 8000 feet elevation. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County including the city of Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Blizzard conditions are most likely through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Whiteout conditions likely in falling and blowing snow. Strong winds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Conditions will be life threatening to those caught unprepared. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&