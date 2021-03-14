Unless otherwise noted, the following are Laramie County locations currently offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older and those who qualify under all subgroups of phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health's distribution plan (Note: All locations are currently by appointment only; no walk-ins):
Affinity Family Practice
903 S. Greeley Highway, Suite A, Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please call 307-514-1523.
Albertsons/Safeway pharmacies
Albertsons at 355 Pershing Blvd. and 5800 Yellowstone Road; Safeway at 700 S. Greeley Highway, Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please register online at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Babson and Associates
1331 Prairie Ave., Suite 1, Cheyenne
65+ existing patients and all subgroups of phase 1b.
Scheduling: Please call clinic at 307-632-0728.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department
100 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Scheduling: Many appointments full. Other locations likely have earlier available dates. Schedule online at https://form.jotform.com/203565004101034.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Group
800 E. 20th St., Suite 250, Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please call 307-432-5037.
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne
Eligible veterans.
Scheduling: Please call 307-778-7550, option 8.
HealthReach Urgent Care
2030 Blue Grass Circle, Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please register online at https://tinyurl.com/3kdshphm.
HealthWorks
2508 E. Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne
65+ existing patients and all subgroups of phase 1b.
Scheduling: Please call 307-635-3618.
North Star Pharmacy and Infusion
7121 Commons Drive, Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please call 307-637-4300 or go online to http://tinyurl.com/3c8rmcq6.
Pine Bluffs Health Clinic
117 E. Fourth St., Pine Bluffs
65+ existing patients and all subgroups of phase 1b.
Scheduling: Please call 307-245-3666.
Sam's Club pharmacy
1948 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
Online scheduler available at https://samsclub.com/covid.
Stitches Acute Care
1919 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please call 307-829-7850 or 307-829-7849 or email info@stitchescare.com.
UW Family Medicine
820 E. 17th St., Cheyenne
Scheduling: Please call 307-632-2434.
Walmart pharmacy
2032 Dell Range Blvd. and 580 Livingston Ave., Cheyenne
Online scheduler available at https://walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
For more information
For the latest information about vaccine availability, go online to https://covid19-clcgisc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccination-information. For an interactive map of locations offering the vaccine, go online to www.wyomingnews.com/coronavirus.