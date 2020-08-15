I would like to know why the stores bother to put up signs stating that face masks are required upon entering the store, and then do not enforce the requirement?
When people choose to not wear a mask or wear it into the store and then pull it down below their chin, they are putting my health and the health of others in jeopardy. Since I have asthma, that is a real concern to me.
Yes, I could order my groceries online and pick them up. But there are a lot of people, seniors included, who are staying home like they have been asked to do, and an outing to buy groceries and possibly meeting up with an acquaintance or two makes a visit to the store a real pleasure.
This situation makes shopping less desirable and hazardous to my health. The mask requirement is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.