CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services announced Thursday that the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program is now available to Unemployment Insurance claimants.
The program is an extension of PEUC benefits established by the CARES Act, and provides an extension of benefits for up to 11 weeks to eligible claimants who have exhausted their regular benefits.
“After completing the difficult task of reprogramming the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system, we are pleased that the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program is open and ready to process claims,” Holly McKamey Simoni, Workforce Programs Administrator for DWS, said in a news release. “Those claimants who have been filing continued claims should see funds by the end of next week.”
The recent extension of the PEUC program was signed into law on Dec. 27. Claimants who were unemployed at that time may be eligible to be paid retroactively for the weeks they were unemployed, dating back to Dec. 27.
DWS continues work on the programming for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program and Multiple Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program.
Updates on the status of the system may be found on the UI Updates page, http://wyomingworkforce.org/covid19-resources/ui-updates/, of the DWS website.