Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY AND AGAIN THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 309 AND 310... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 309 AND 310... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED. THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301 THROUGH 308. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 13 PERCENT. * HAINES...5/6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&