CHEYENNE – Recently, the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition (WTCC) launched its Education Wiki devoted to sharing evolving information about how COVID-19 impacts local schools and how to support Wyoming educators, school staff, parents and students.
The Wiki, which can be found at https://wiki.wtcc.tech, is designed to answer questions for these target populations and the general public, according to a news release. It contains COVID-19 testing recommendations, testing locations (including information about free and low-cost testing) and resources for testing at home.
The Wiki also houses two interactive forums, one for educators and another for parents, and includes a dedicated landing page for parents called the Parent’s Corner, the release said.
The Wiki has the support of the Wyoming Education Association, and the WEA will soon be rolling out the Wiki to its members and urging them to use this tool.
“Many educators across Wyoming are facing uncertainty around returning to classrooms while we’re still fighting to control COVID-19,” WEA President Grady Hutcherson said in the release. “The safety of students, educators and all education employees is our priority. The Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition’s Wiki is a wealth of information and provides a hub for asking questions, and starting conversations about COVID-19. We are proud to be offering educators another source of information, support and community by partnering with WTCC on this project.”
For more information, visit the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition at www.wtcc.tech.