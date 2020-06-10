CHEYENNE – In the six weeks since it announced its ambitious “Moonshot” project, the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition has been busy with research and analysis to support its goal of helping to make testing for COVID-19 available to everyone in Wyoming by July 1.
While building and maintaining contacts with Gov. Mark Gordon’s office and the Wyoming Department of Health, the WTCC has prepared a project proposal and research briefs that review and recommend strategy options, according to a news release.
WTCC is now making this work publicly available on the WTCC website at wtcc.tech/moonshot. The Moonshot team will continue to post new and updated research briefs and other information on the website to help Wyoming survive and thrive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guided by research about how to deploy testing most effectively in Wyoming, the project proposal completed by the WTCC Project Moonshot team recommends:
Deploying a testing study across Wyoming designed to estimate the proportion of the state population in each county that has been infected – including those who are infected, but show mild or no symptoms, which may account for as many as 80% of people who contract the virus.
Testing wastewater in every community’s sewage system regularly to identify and monitor outbreaks. Research shows the virus is easily detectable in wastewater.
Offering guidance and access to simple methods of testing for employers and establishments such as schools, motels, restaurants, museums and parks.
Continuing to assess how Wyoming might use new developments in home-based testing, non-invasive body temperature monitoring and other technologies designed to detect and control the infection.
WTCC is also releasing three research briefs that investigate options for some of these proposals:
One, “Wyoming COVID-19 Sewage Testing: A Review of Evidence & Options,” investigates the potential of sampling municipal wastewater for the presence of SARS-CoV2 as a way to monitor for new outbreaks. This kind of sampling is already underway in Cody, and WTCC has been in contact with university labs in other states that are willing to share their methods. WTCC has been told that its guidance and recommendations on this topic closely mirror plans already underway in state agencies, the release said.
Another brief, “Identifying Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases & Monitoring for Outbreaks,” considers what actions to take in addition to sewage testing. It recommends random-sample diagnostic testing (in addition to testing individuals who show signs of respiratory viral infection) in communities where outbreaks appear to be emerging, and looks into the possibility of expanding testing to saliva samples, rather than samples taken by deep nasal swabs currently used by public health facilities to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus.
A third research brief reviews options for saliva-based testing.
The team also maintains a spreadsheet of details about all testing that is authorized by the FDA under its Emergency Use Authorization system. This is being updated regularly, and will be maintained on the WTCC website.
In the weeks to come, WTCC will make plans for further actions and efforts its volunteers will undertake to further the Moonshot Project’s goal: optimizing the use of testing to monitor and control the continuing spread of infections and to prepare for a possible second wave in coming months, according to the release.