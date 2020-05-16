UP to local banks for going out of their way to help local businesses take advantage of the assistance offered through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Though we know all banks in Laramie County are dedicated to helping their customers be successful, it seems the ones that are locally owned and operated truly went above and beyond in this case. Even before one of our reporters interviewed many of their officials, we heard reports from business owners that the service they received was exceptional.
Some reached out to customers in advance of the money becoming available, and nearly all worked long hours to make sure applications were submitted as quickly as possible. This is yet another example of neighbors helping neighbors when times get tough, and we join business owners in saying, “Thank you for your dedication to your community!”
DOWN to the ongoing issues that are causing people of color to be impacted by COVID-19 in larger percentages than their white counterparts.
Experts say there are several reasons, but nearly all point back to the systemic racism that continues to plague this country. As a result, more members of racial minority groups tend to have lower incomes, which means they have less access to preventive health care, poorer nutrition, and more cases of diabetes and other conditions. This makes them more vulnerable to the deadly novel coronavirus.
In Wyoming, this is most affecting the Native American and Latino populations. The largest percentage of people with COVID-19 in the state live on the Wind River Reservation in central Wyoming, and so far American Indian patients make up 22.3% of confirmed cases, but represent just 2.7% of the state’s population, according to reporting by the Casper Star-Tribune.
That’s partly because of more testing than in other places. But it’s mostly because our Native brothers and sisters live in smaller, multigenerational homes that place more elderly and very young residents in jeopardy.
If even one good thing comes from this pandemic, we hope it’s a commitment to finally address racial disparities in deeper ways to prevent this from happening in the future.
UP to Laramie County Fair officials for exploring all options for holding the annual event, even if that means a “virtual fair.”
We sincerely hope Laramie County 4-H and FFA members get the chance to show their animals in front of a live audience July 28-Aug. 8 at the Event Center at Archer. Because for many, these projects have been a main focus of their time in those groups.
Fair officials are considering how a scaled-back in-person event would work. That may mean fewer events each day and limits on who can attend, but something is better than nothing.
In the event the coronavirus prevents that from happening, though, the fact our youth would still be able to show their animals online and participate in online auctions is reassuring. Kudos to those considering all options and making these kids their priority as they plan for the annual event.
UP to Cheyenne City Council members for agreeing to cut their own pay by 13% for the rest of calendar year 2020 and directing the balance to the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
Cynics will say most of them probably won’t notice the $130 missing from their $1,000 monthly stipend. But we say good for them for showing solidarity with city employees by taking their own pay cut in this time when all government officials are facing tough decisions about how to deal with less revenue.
It’s true Councilman Pete Laybourn and City Attorney Mike O’Donnell should have been included in the conversation before the resolution was introduced. But procedural issues aside, these councilmen could have easily kept the money for themselves or redirected it back to the general fund. Instead, they chose to give it to those who need it more, which is admirable.