UP and DOWN to members of the Wyoming Legislature for the way they performed during a two-day special session last weekend to decide how to distribute $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 aid.
For the most part, we were pleased with the work lawmakers were able to get done during this relatively short virtual meeting. Though public input was limited by the Capitol (understandably) being closed, we think lawmakers overall did a good job of staying on task and representing their constituents.
The three bills passed May 15-16 include:
One designed to support local business owners through three grant programs that would be run by the Wyoming Business Council. The bill appropriates about $325 million to the programs, which would expire at the end of this year.
A second defining when portions of the federal CARES Act money would be available for allocation by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office. It makes $450 million available for use until July 15, at which point another $400 million would be freed up. The remaining $400 million would be released Sept. 15.
A third to address specific issues like providing aid to landlords who hold off on evictions and allowing employees who contract COVID-19 to make workers’ compensation claims.
That last bill nearly failed, though, when lawmakers argued over whether to tack on immunity from COVID-related lawsuits for Wyoming businesses, and, if so, in what form. Proponents argued for a sweeping immunity that they said was necessary to restore confidence among business owners and encourage them to reopen. Opponents argued that such blanket protections aren’t appropriate, actually discourage wary consumers from returning to stores and restaurants, and should have been introduced sooner than the night before the session began so the public could have weighed in.
We understand both sides of this issue and believe a decent compromise was struck during the limited time lawmakers had to discuss it. As approved, the legislation modifies existing state law to apply only during declared public emergencies, and provides immunity to people and businesses that follow the orders of the state’s public health officer. Still, there’s a lot that’s unclear about the provision, and we encourage lawmakers to revisit the issue in the coming weeks.
We were disappointed, however, with the ongoing squabbling between the two chambers. It often seemed like each side of the Capitol was making certain decisions just to spite the other.
Ultimately, though, all of the key measures were approved, except one that would have given the governor wider latitude to move money around within the state budget. But with another, longer special session likely at the end of June to address budget issues, that’s probably not such a big deal.
DOWN to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees for continuing to refuse calls to put a proposal out for public comment that would change the board’s composition.
For the second year in a row, Trustee Tim Bolin brought forward a proposal to move from seven at-large trustees to four at-large and the rest representing the three triads. This year, though, even with a district committee’s support, the other six board members voted not to put it out for a 45-day public comment period that would lead to a final board vote.
It’s abundantly clear they’re afraid of what the public would say – that the proposal is logical, well-reasoned, and, frankly, long overdue.
Instead, board members opted to host a virtual meeting about “equity.” But they spent most of the time talking about how the district’s triads are structured and how school buildings are funded.
We get it: You think you’re doing everything perfectly already, so why even try to pretend you’re interested in what south Cheyenne residents have to say? If you’re not going to hear people out about what they see as the inequities in the district – yes, including representation on the school board – then why continue this charade? It’s just a waste of everyone’s time.
Yet that’s exactly what they hope will happen – people will get fed up and give up. Supporters of this change can’t let that happen. They need to press for change, and if none is made, they need to speak – loudly and clearly – at the ballot box this fall.
UP to the Wyoming National Guard and F.E. Warren Air Force Base for conducting flyovers late last week to honor our health care professionals statewide.
We agree with those who watched as the C-130s and Hueys flew overhead that these were more than simple gestures. They symbolized the unity and togetherness that will get us all through this difficult time.
We salute everyone in uniform – whether blue, green or camouflage – for their service and dedication to us, our country and our health.