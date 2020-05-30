UP to Gov. Mark Gordon, Cheyenne Frontier Days President and CEO Tom Hirsig and state tourism officials for the way they handled Wednesday’s announcement that six of the state’s largest rodeos – including CFD – would not happen this year.
With genuine emotion and heartfelt words, Mr. Gordon and Mr. Hirsig clearly articulated how hard it was to come to the conclusion that there was no safe way to bring thousands of tourists into close proximity this summer.
The four-minute video prepared by the tourism office (which can be viewed at http://www.tinyurl.com/stateofrodeo) did a nice job of reinforcing their message.
Kudos to everyone involved for the way they handled this painful, but entirely appropriate, announcement. (For more of our thoughts about the decision, read Sunday’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle.)
UP to Cheyenne and Laramie County residents for leading the state in voluntary Census 2020 response.
A recent update from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that 65.5% of Laramie County residents, including 69.2% of those living in the capital city, had self-responded to the decennial count. That’s not bad, but it could be even better.
The census helps federal agencies decide how to distribute billions of dollars in funding for such things as highway projects, school lunch programs, low-income home energy assistance, wildlife protection programs and much more. In fact, a 2017 report by the Census Bureau showed 132 programs used its data to distribute more than $675 billion during fiscal year 2015 alone.
So if you haven’t done so already, please go to 2020census.gov and take 10 minutes to fill out the secure online form. It’s one of the easiest ways to make a huge impact in a very short amount of time.
UP and DOWN to the state’s criminal justice system for its handling of court cases in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Judges have been helping to maintain public safety by keeping most people out of courtrooms. Since its original May 18 order suspended most in-person proceedings, hearings have been held remotely through video and audio conferences.
That’s great. But by using internal networks that require an invitation and special software to watch the court dockets, rather than broadcasting them on YouTube or some other more commonly used platform, the public is kept in the dark.
We completely understand the need to protect both the rights of the defendant and to keep the wheels of justice turning. We just wish there was a more transparent way to keep the process open to the public for accountability purposes.
We’re also concerned by the backlog of trials and other proceedings these delays will have when – or if – things reopen in a broader way on Aug. 3. Laramie County District Court judges are postponing 15 to 25 jury trials per month; multiply that by four judges and at least four months, and there could potentially be 300-400 trials pending when things reopen. By that point, how many defendants will have opted to just accept a plea deal, rather than take their case to trial?
We realize COVID-19 presents judges with a very difficult choice between constitutional rights to a speedy trial and public safety. Of course, we agree that they must always come down on the side of safety first. But we encourage them to find a way to help provide better transparency in the process, as well.
UP to staff at the Wyoming State Archives, American Heritage Center, Wyoming Humanities and Wyoming State Museum for working to collect residents’ pandemic stories while they’re still fresh in people’s minds.
Generations from now, people will be interested in what we did to deal with COVID-19, the sacrifices we made and the steps we took to try to limit its spread. Unfortunately, there are very few firsthand accounts of how people dealt with the 1918 pandemic, which means those of us struggling with shutdown orders and other impacts have little historical reference to turn to for perspective or to gauge whether the current response is proper.
Here are some ways to make sure future generations aren’t similarly in the dark:
To share items with the Wyoming State Archives, go online to https://tinyurl.com/archivesdonatecovid-19 or contact Kathy Marquis at kathy.marquis@wyo.gov.
Submit your stories or schedule a podcast with Wyoming Humanities’ “Wyoming Pandemic Stories” by contacting Emy diGrappa at emy@thinkwy.org or 307-699-2680, and find out more at thinkwy.org/post/wyoming-pandemic-stories-a-snapshot-in-time.
To take the American Heritage Center survey of guided questions and contribute photos, videos, audio recordings, art and scrapbooks, go to uwyo.edu/ahc or email sarad@uwyo.edu. People can anonymously take the survey and contribute items.
To donate three-dimensional objects to the Wyoming State Museum, contacting Jennifer Alexander at jennifer.alexander@wyo.gov.
Sharing these stories and items now will help inform those to come after us, and we encourage residents to take a few minutes to do so.