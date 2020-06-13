UP to government agencies and nonprofit organizations in Wyoming for working hard to keep the community informed during the ongoing pandemic.
We’ve especially been impressed with AARP Wyoming, which holds regular TeleTown Hall webinars for both members and nonmembers; the Wyoming Business Council and Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, which have responded to each of Gov. Mark Gordon’s initiatives and legislative action during the recent special session with webinars for business owners and employees; and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce for hosting community Zoom meetings to offer COVID-19 updates.
We expect government bodies to pivot to online meetings when in-person sessions aren’t possible, but these efforts go above and beyond what each of these groups is required to do.
DOWN to the person or people who vandalized the Wyoming Republican Party office in downtown Cheyenne recently in the wake of the death of George Floyd by using spray paint on the storefront’s windows.
There’s absolutely no excuse for destruction of someone else’s property, no matter how angry you are about a particular situation, a lack of action or a person’s statements. Whoever did this should turn themselves in and face the penalties, whatever they may be.
In fact, we agree with those who say the rioting and looting in response to Mr. Floyd’s death are overshadowing the message and causing harm to people who had nothing to do with the current situation.
But we can’t help but also give a ...
DOWN to those who have chosen to respond to the tagging with macho, gun-toting posturing, both in person and on social media. We know the intent of these well-meaning folks is to say, “Oh no you don’t! You don’t get to deface MY party’s office windows under my watch!” But protecting property in a business district is the police department’s responsibility, not that of private citizens. Plus, it sends a strong message that property is more important than people.
A better response would be to install security cameras and capture video images of those who might try it again so they can be brought to justice. Those who choose to try to intimidate others by standing on the street with semiautomatic weapons have the potential to inflict even more lasting damage through an unintentional weapons discharge or an act of violence against an innocent bystander walking down the street, minding their own business.
This group needs to back off and let the Cheyenne Police Department do its job.
UP to U.S. Air Force officials and the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team for committing to come to Cheyenne next month, despite the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We were thrilled to hear the F-16 Fighting Falcons are planning to put on their annual show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and we’re also excited by plans for a separate air show in September to help mark the airport’s 100th anniversary. We’re confident those in charge of these events will be able to host them in a way that’s safe for everyone who attends and limits the spread of the coronavirus.
Following the severe blow of the necessary announcement that CFD 2020 was canceled, this bit of good news was most welcome.
And while we’re on the topic of Frontier Days ...
UP to CFD leaders for deciding to allow current Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop and her lady-in-waiting, Savannah Messenger, to continue in their current roles through next year’s 125th annual event.
As the organizers of Miss Rodeo Wyoming did a week earlier, it was the only right thing to do for these women who have worked so hard through the years to achieve their dream of representing the “Daddy of ‘em All.”
We look forward to seeing their smiling faces next year as they don their white buckskin outfits and wave to the crowds along the parade route, at the Pancake Breakfasts and at Frontier Park.
UP to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for deciding to close 10 rest stops statewide as a cost-cutting measure in these tough economic times.
We’ve heard some criticism in the community from folks who think this move is unnecessary. But they need to ask themselves, would they rather drive on a well-maintained road or use a convenient restroom along their journey?
Though we’re sorry for the independent contractors who won’t be paid to clean these facilities this year, we agree with WYDOT’s priorities. At least the closed facilities are close to privately owned establishments that provide the needed service, which could potentially increase their product sales. Following a lack of spring travel due to COVID-19, these closures could end up doing more good than harm.