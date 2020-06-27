UP to Cheyenne City Councilman Dicky Shanor for finding a way to fund important services, even as the fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on city finances.
As City Treasurer Robin Lockman was putting together the fiscal year 2021 budget, which takes effect July 1, things looked bleak. The COVID-19 outbreak had shut down the local economy, which meant the city expected to take at least a $6 million hit in sales tax revenue. As a result, 17 employees were laid off, another 15 vacant positions were cut, and department heads were told to slash their budgets.
Also on the chopping block: 100% of city funding for programs like Peak Wellness’ Alcohol Receiving Center, Safe Harbor’s Child Advocacy Center and Laramie County Senior Services.
But in the weeks leading up to the June 16 council vote to approve the spending plan, Mr. Shanor offered a budget amendment that called for using rollover funds (money allocated for a specific purpose, but not used in fiscal year 2020) and CARES Act money to pay for these and other important services, such as animal control provided by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. As the money is returned to the general fund, it will be allocated to these organizations and others in amounts specified in the amendment.
And CARES Act money received beyond what is needed to reimburse the city’s COVID-19 related expenses will be given to groups and agencies like the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority and Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
We applaud Mr. Shanor for bringing this creative solution to the rest of the council for its approval. More of this kind of thinking by our government leaders is needed if we are to successfully address existing and future challenges.
UP to Laramie County Library officials for the careful way they have handled the gradual reopening of their facilities and for working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep as many services going as possible.
We appreciate the fact library staff have continued to be available for consultation by phone, ever since the library first closed its doors in mid-March. Later, curbside delivery of reserved items and the virtual summer reading challenge were rolled out, each with the focus being on keeping the library connected to the community.
Earlier this week, library facilities were reopened, albeit with some limitations, including: face coverings being required for anyone 3 or older; social distancing measures being enforced with furniture, computers and help desks updated or moved to meet public health guidelines; limited access to computers; and other measures.
And while there are sure to be critics of meeting rooms remaining closed and programs like story time still canceled, we say it’s better to be safe than sorry.
At the same time, we give a strong ...
DOWN to those who have harassed library staff in recent weeks for wearing gloves and masks as they have delivered items to people in their vehicles.
To these folks, and others who have made similar rude comments to employees at other local businesses, we just shake our heads and ask them to think about how they’re treating people who are going the extra mile to offer them a service. Would they want to be treated the same way if they were in their shoes? Of course not.
Laramie County Library Executive Director Carey Hartmann and her staff deserve nothing but praise for the way they have handled the ongoing pandemic. Anyone who does otherwise should be ashamed of themselves.
UP to the Cheyenne City Council for deciding to put $567,925 from the sale of the former Neighborhood Facility on West Seventh Street to Laramie County School District 1 into a new Real Property Revolving Fund for future development.
Despite the city’s current financial troubles, it’s important for elected city leaders to set aside funds from land sales for future needs, such as new fire stations, renovation of the Municipal Building or other projects. And unlike money in the general fund, this revenue will gain interest as long as it sits in this dedicated account.
For far too long, city leaders have flown by the seat of their pants when it comes to capital projects. Instead of setting money aside specifically for future building needs, they have dipped into their operating reserves or prayed for a positive response to their sixth-penny sales tax proposal on Election Day.
With an estimated $165 million worth of unfunded capital projects in Cheyenne, it’s clear this kind of account is long overdue. And while it’s true that the first deposit is less than 0.35% of that total, half a million dollars is nothing to sneeze at, and you have to start somewhere.
Now it’s incumbent on both current and future City Council members to ensure that money is used wisely.