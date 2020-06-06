UP to first lady Jennie Gordon and her Wyoming Hunger Initiative partners for launching Food from the Field, a new game meat donation program, while continuing to give more money to programs statewide working to make sure people are eating properly during the ongoing pandemic.
Partnering with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and meat processors throughout the state, the program streamlines game meat donation to food pantries across Wyoming.
Hunters are invited to donate funds to help pay for the cost of processing the meat, if possible, and to help cover costs, the initiative is raffling off two Wyoming Game and Fish Department Commissioner tags. To buy raffle tickets, go to www.nohungerwyo.org before 11 a.m. June 12.
In addition, it was announced the Hunger Initiative allocated $40,000 in May to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in all 23 counties, as well as $50,000 to organizations (including COMEA House and Resource Center in Cheyenne) for infrastructure needs through the initiative’s first-ever grant program. A third round of COVID-19 related response funds will be distributed later this month.
Our hats are off to Mrs. Gordon and all of those working with her to make sure no Wyoming residents go hungry during this difficult time.
DOWN (and a small UP) to Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner for advocating for a per-mile road usage charge to help fund more than $100 million in annual unmet road needs.
We certainly don’t fault Mr. Reiner for looking for ways to fund this much-needed highway work – after all, that’s his job, and the Legislature once again failed to move forward a proposal to add a toll to large trucks causing the bulk of the damage to Interstate 80. We also applaud his willingness to look outside of Wyoming’s borders to see what is working in other states.
But at least at this point, it seems like the cons outweigh the pros with this idea. We’re open to hearing more, but it seems like the cost of setting up this tax collection system could outweigh the benefits – at least for some time. And even at a lower rate for cars than large trucks, we don’t think Wyoming residents should be penalized for choosing to live in a rural area and commute to work daily in a nearby town or city.
Yes, we strongly believe Wyomingites need to start paying for the costs of the services we receive from the state. But we much prefer an increase in the state’s low property tax or sales tax to this proposal.
As for increasing WYDOT’s budget, we still think charging trucking companies a fee is the better option. Mr. Reiner and others just need to get lawmakers on board with the idea.
UP to Laramie County residents who have been getting outside as the weather has improved and doing their part to clean up their neighborhoods and public areas.
In addition to pictures sent to the WTE as part of our series of quarantine images, local residents have been participating in creek and Greenway cleanup days organized by groups like the Crow Creek Revival committee and the Wyoming Inland Ocean Coalition. We still plan to host the third annual Cheyenne Day of Service later this year, but in the meantime, this extra effort to beautify our community is much appreciated!
However, as we were preparing this pat on the back for the work already done, another challenge came to our attention. Due to budget cuts, the city of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department only has 25 full-time seasonal employees available to maintain the city’s parks and ballfields, greenways and recreation areas. This is compared to a normal staffing level of between 250 and 350 part-time employees and seasonal full-time staffers.
That has forced the department’s leaders to create a priority list that means some areas won’t get nearly the same amount of attention as they normally do.
The question is how can the rest of us help? Already, we’re hearing reports of Kiwanians and other groups stepping forward. But there’s much more to do, and whether it’s throwing on a pair of gloves and grabbing a mower or a rake or writing a check, we each need to do what we can.
UP to Laramie County School District 1 and Cheyenne Frontier Days officials for pressing ahead with plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at Frontier Park June 12-13 for each of the capital city’s four high schools.
The plans that have been announced seem solid in terms of protecting families from spread of the coronavirus, as long as people follow the rules.
We look forward to joining them in celebrating the deserving Class of 2020 next weekend!