UP to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for spreading the word that people should bring their own masks when visiting family members at the hospital.
It is prudent of hospital leaders to try to conserve personal protective equipment as much as possible now, in case a predicted second wave of infections comes this fall and winter. Not to mention the need to save the cost of disposable masks, which are retailing for about 70 cents apiece at the local businesses that have them available for purchase.
Now it’s up to the community to respond to the call in a positive way.
UP to members of the COVID-19 contact tracing team at Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for working hard to keep the virus from spreading to more people in our community.
The process of identifying people who have come in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 is both incredibly important and time consuming for staff who already had plenty of other job duties before the pandemic. It involves 12 county nurses, who have been trained by the state health department’s epidemiology team, first gathering information from people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Then, once they have the names and phone numbers of people who that person may have been in contact with, they start calling those folks. During an average of seven to 10 calls per positive case of the virus, these nurses try to determine who is a “close contact” and needs to be quarantined for the 14-day incubation period.
Some people have expressed frustration with being told they have to stay home and limit contact with others for that long. But we know it has done much to prevent larger numbers of cases of the highly contagious virus in our community.
Instead of resistance, those who are contacted by these trained professionals should be offering their thanks – for taking on this added workload, for working long hours and for helping protect the most vulnerable among us.
UP to owners and staff at local restaurants and other businesses that are doing a good job of protecting patrons and their colleagues from contracting COVID-19.
As with the public health nurses mentioned above, local employees who wear face coverings throughout the day are going the extra mile to protect the health and safety of members of our community. According to city-county health officials, many are wearing them under unbearably hot conditions in local kitchens and other places.
Yet we continue to hear story after story of these frontline workers – at grocery stores, hair salons and eateries, just to name a few – suffering verbal abuse and outright hostility from customers who are told they have to comply with mask requirements.
To those who inflict this abuse, we say, “Knock it off.” You’re entitled to your opinion about masks, and you are certainly welcome to stay home and not wear one. But if you choose to patronize a business that requires them, suck it up and do it, or go somewhere else. The employees are just doing what they’re told – and protecting you from the virus, of course.
For generations, we’ve all seen the signs in store windows that read “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” In the days of COVID-19, many have rightly added “No mask ...” to the beginning of that list. Not only is this their right, it’s admirable that they’re doing it to protect their community. Please respect them for it.
DOWN to those who vandalized some of the small American flags placed in Lions Park by #1 Properties and their partner firms in advance of the Independence Day holiday.
We join those who discovered the vandalism in wondering why people have to be so intentionally inflammatory and destructive, as well as so vulgar, in expressing their opinion. As people prepared to celebrate our nation’s birthday by taking an early morning stroll, the last thing they needed to see was F-bombs written on the symbol of our freedom.
If you’re frustrated with the current situation or our leaders, fine. But there are more productive ways to express those feelings than writing profanities on the country’s flag. Make a sign and march around the Capitol. Write a letter to our congressional delegation or to this newspaper. Support a like-minded candidate’s campaign through volunteering to stuff mailers or go door to door on their behalf.
The bottom line in all of these items this week is we all need to respect one another’s differences of opinion and stop making everything into an “us vs. them” battle. After all, we’re all Americans, we’re all Wyoming residents and we’re all human beings who simply want to be allowed to enjoy the freedoms we’ve been granted – pandemic or no pandemic.