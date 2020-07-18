UP to Laramie County School District 1 administrators and board members for finally making two long-awaited correct decisions recently.
First, we learned that the district was ending its more than year-long legal battle to keep its internal investigation into the culture at McCormick Junior High a secret. District administrators and their lawyers tried to argue that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prevented them from releasing the final report, which came after racist and homophobic fliers were found posted at the school early last year.
But District Judge Peter Froelicher agreed with us and our local media colleagues that as long as identifying information was redacted (blacked out), it should be made public.
We know from the statement district leaders posted with the report on their website that they still believe they did the right thing. They also think that us pressing this issue will keep students and parents from reporting future bullying incidents. Sorry, but we respectfully disagree.
The public has a right to know what these kinds of internal investigations reveal and decide for themselves whether they were thorough enough, not take the district’s word for it. Which is why we went to the trouble and expense to take this issue to court in the first place. And we’d do it again in a heartbeat.
The second decision was made this past Monday by the LCSD1 Board of Trustees, which voted unanimously to send a residence-area election proposal out for 45 days of public comment.
If ultimately approved, it would convert three of the board’s seven at-large seats to residence-area districts loosely based on the school district’s triads. Supporters believe that will make it easier for someone of color to be elected from the south side of the district to the all-white board that has long lacked any representation from that part of town.
Though it wouldn’t go into effect until the 2022 general election, we encourage the public to voice their support for this change, and then for the trustees to once again do the right thing when it comes time to take the final vote this fall.
UP to U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., for signing on to legislation designed to create more efficiency in federal government by modifying, consolidating or repealing outdated or duplicative agency regulations.
The Unnecessary Agency Regulations Reduction Act would create a process to eliminate multiple regulations originating from any and all federal agencies. The list would be included in the President’s Unified Agenda and then be reviewed by the appropriate congressional committees before being approved by expedited consideration of a joint resolution.
In announcing he was cosponsoring the legislation, Mr. Enzi said, “Wasting taxpayer dollars is unacceptable, and our nation’s spending crisis makes it even more important to reduce needless and duplicative government programs.” We couldn’t agree more.
DOWN to those who continue to defy the recommendation of local, state and federal health care professionals to wear face coverings in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
While the number of active cases continues to rise in Laramie County and the rest of the state, it’s frustrating to see local residents refusing to comply with local businesses asking all customers to wear masks. We’ve seen it at local supermarkets, hardware stores and other places in recent days, and the disrespect it shows is sad, to say the least.
As the area gears up for some additional activities through the Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights promotion this weekend and next week, we’re concerned that these individuals – along with those who fail to wear masks properly over both their nose and mouth – could cause further spikes that will impact school reopening plans, fall sports and other activities.
So once again, we ask everyone to PLEASE do the right thing – maintain social distancing whenever possible and wear a face covering whenever you’re going to be around people who don’t live under the same roof as you. Others are helping to keep you healthy. Can’t you do the same for them?
UP to Laramie County Library staff for bringing back curbside pickup of library materials for those who don’t feel comfortable going into a library building yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though it may cause some inconvenience for folks who forget the reduced hours Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, we admire library staff for doing all they can to make sure everyone has access to the library’s materials, including books, music, movies and computer games.
After all, everyone pays for these materials through the fifth-penny sales tax, so everyone should have the ability to borrow them whenever they’re available. The fact that library staff are willing to make this change to better serve the entire community is admirable, and well worth any minor inconvenience.