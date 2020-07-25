UP to the many local and national retail business owners who have chosen to require customers to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
By now, you would think most people would understand science has proven that masks – while mildly uncomfortable and inconvenient – are an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s because they reduce transmission of respiratory system droplets that are emitted when we speak, breathe, sneeze and cough. Combined with staying 6 feet away from others, they’re even more effective.
Yet by some accounts, as few as 40% of Americans regularly wear face coverings in public indoor spaces. Why? For a variety of reasons, of course, from the lack of consistent messaging at the start of the pandemic (much has been learned since then) to lack of leadership at the top levels of government (until recently) to simple stubbornness.
But if people would focus on only one reason to wear a mask, it’s this: Public health officials estimate if 95% of Americans wore them, at least 40,000 deaths could be prevented between now and the end of the year. If you could prevent nearly two-thirds of Cheyenne’s population from dying in the next five months, wouldn’t you?
Which brings us back to the businesses deciding to impose mask requirements. We know that in some instances this decision won’t be comfortable or easy to enforce. And it will cost some places revenue they can hardly afford to lose at this point. But we appreciate the effort, and we hope those who disagree with it will still be respectful of others and either quietly comply or take their business elsewhere.
DOWN to Cheyenne City Councilmen Scott Roybal and Ken Esquibel for the way they mishandled their listening session on race issues last weekend.
What was advertised as an open forum to gather information about people’s experiences with local law enforcement quickly turned into a confusing, frustrating mess.
Rather than making people wait for a chance to share their experiences privately, these city leaders should have gone ahead with the open session. But they could have preceded it by inviting those who didn’t feel comfortable sharing publicly to stay afterward.
Instead, some people who likely could have offered valuable insight simply walked away without being heard. And the situation so inflamed one far-right attendee that – while not wearing a mask, of course – he got in the faces of at least two of the people in charge, and demanded to know what they were trying to hide. Police responded, and they were supposed to be kept away from the event to allow people to speak openly.
A little more forethought or better publicity beforehand of the format likely would have prevented this fiasco. We hope others thinking of holding similar events will learn a valuable lesson from this experience and handle things differently.
UP to Laramie County School District 1 for opting to add a K-12 virtual school to its planned offerings this fall as it prepares to reopen school buildings for the 2020-21 school year.
This is wise for many reasons, not the least of which is protecting vulnerable students, parents, grandparents and teachers who don’t dare risk being exposed to COVID-19. The district’s own survey of parents and student earlier this year indicated 844 students would prefer to pursue virtual education if the district offered it. And we’ve seen dozens of comments online from parents who said they’re not comfortable sending their children to school at this point, so it’s obvious there’s a need for it.
As we said last weekend, we would love for things to return to the way they were pre-COVID-19 as quickly as possible. In the meantime, though, we applaud school administrators and educators for doing all they can to keep everyone comfortable, engaged and, most of all, safe.
UP to those who organized and hosted the first WyoGives Day of Giving, a completely online initiative to raise much-needed funds for nonprofit organizations statewide.
By all accounts, the July 15 event was a success, with 2,411 donors giving $538,071 to 129 organizations statewide. Among the local groups receiving the most financial support were Black Dog Animal Rescue, the Cheyenne Civic Center Foundation, the Laramie County Library Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.
Planning for this virtual event began well before the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people in their homes and had a devastating economic impact on nonprofits everywhere. With its effects ongoing, organizers look prescient, to say the least. (Where can we get a crystal ball like theirs?)
But even if (hopefully) things get back to normal next year, we hope this will become an annual event. And, we’re guessing, so do those who benefited from it.