UP to leaders of the city’s four economic development agencies – Visit Cheyenne, Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Cheyenne LEADS – for putting together plans for 10 days of activities July 17-26 under the title Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights.
If things come together as planned, there could be concerts, art shows and possibly even a pancake breakfast.
Organizers say it’s designed to give Laramie County residents something to look forward to this summer. That’s admirable, and much appreciated, but we also can’t help but think it’s partially being designed to draw people from neighboring states to spend money in the capital city.
We certainly understand that desire, given the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and we can hardly argue against anything that will help struggling small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. But no matter what events are held, they won’t provide the same economic boost as the “Daddy of ’em All.” And, if they’re not handled properly, they could do as much damage as they do good. (After all, if the virus wasn’t still a threat, CFD would be happening.)
We just hope that as organizers work out the details of each activity, they make every effort to allow for social distancing and require participants to wear face coverings. To do otherwise could turn 10 days of summer fun into weeks and months of misery.
DOWN to eight of the nine members of the Cheyenne City Council for introducing a resolution asking Mayor Marian Orr to reconsider her decision to cancel this summer’s Fridays on the Plaza concert series due to the novel coronavirus.
We know this decision will have a negative financial impact on those downtown businesses that usually benefit from the added foot traffic the concerts provide. But we have to agree with the mayor and leaders of the city’s Community Recreation and Events department that local residents who refuse to wear masks will likely make matters worse by standing close to one another at the concerts. Add in the consumption of alcohol, and you’re almost guaranteed to see a large spike in virus cases in the weeks to follow.
Councilman Scott Roybal, who came up with the idea for the resolution, noted that the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department had already approved plans for the event and did not recommend the cancellation. That’s true, but was that when active cases had reached zero and no new cases were being reported? Unfortunately, cases have been on the rise again the past three weeks; would county health officials still recommend the event today?
This resolution, which has been referred to committee and won’t get a final vote until July 13, just seems like another opportunity for councilmen to tell Mrs. Orr they don’t appreciate being left out of important decisions. Fine. We get it – and we don’t disagree that council members should be consulted more often. But this decision was the right one, and it shouldn’t be changed.
UP to those working to increase the dialogue in Laramie County about systemic racism and trying to help find ways to eliminate it.
About 75 people attended a community forum June 27 at Element Church, sponsored by the Cheyenne NAACP chapter, United Christian Ministers Alliance and Feminist Leaders for Reproductive Justice. This event was a great start to a process we called for several weeks ago – providing an opportunity for those who are rarely heard to be able to share their experiences with those in power.
We were encouraged by what we saw – people openly sharing what was on their minds, and local leaders taking the time to both listen and address their concerns. A tip of the hat to Cheyenne Municipal Judge Ronn Jeffrey, Wyoming Highway Patrol Administrator Col. Kebin Haller, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and Mayor Marian Orr for being willing to participate.
As we said previously, this can’t be a short-term, one-and-done issue. To make systemic change, there needs to be an ongoing dialogue, both in public and behind the scenes. We look forward to many more of these events in the weeks and months to come, and then reporting on the changes that result from them.
UP to F.E. Warren Air Force Base officials for not only moving forward with plans to host the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team July 22, as planned, but adding demonstrations from several other aircraft.
Now dubbed the Wings Over Warren Airshow, the event will include an F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, C-130 Hercules and B-52 Stratofortress.
With proper planning and social distancing, this is sure to be one of this summer’s highlights, and we appreciate our community partners at F.E. Warren for working with Cheyenne Regional Airport officials to make it happen.