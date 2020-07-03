[Y]our view in the Sunday paper on masks is not supported by reality. From March 15 through most of April, the experts we are supposed to be listening to – Fauci, Birx, Redfield, the Surgeon General, Adm. Giroir – were all in agreement that masks were unnecessary outside the clinical setting.
The media refused to listen to the experts, and day after day, in task force briefings, asked the same question about wearing masks. Tired of answering the same question, the experts caved to pressure from journalists, not health professionals.
The media’s hypocrisy is well documented. I watched those briefings live; one day a New York Times reporter asked Trump why he wasn’t wearing a mask, and the president pointed out that most of the reporters in the room weren’t wearing masks (they’re not on camera, you see).
A local reporter at a resort in Wisconsin was doing a live remote commenting on social distancing and few masks. He pointed out a man walking by in a Green Bay Packers jersey who was unmasked; the man’s response was caught on camera; he replied, “Neither is your cameraman.”
Let’s not forget the "main reason” we were told to shut down, our health care system, and let’s admit that fatal blunder. The “experts” were so far off it was unconscionable, the hospitals were never overrun by COVID-19, patients and we nearly destroyed our system, particularly the small rural hospitals/clinics. The policy resulted in numerous deaths, people who needed cancer treatments, stints or pacemakers for their hearts, etc., and the loss of jobs in some places of 60% of physicians and staff.
The official response to the pandemic has been a farce. In Michigan, you could smoke your grass, but you couldn’t cut your grass; you could have an abortion, but you couldn’t have a pacemaker installed; you could go to the big box store and buy sneakers, but you couldn’t go to the local shoe store. Marijuana, alcohol and lottery tickets were essential, but don’t even think about buying vegetable plants or seeds – it’s too dangerous.