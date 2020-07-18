CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Workforce Development Council is seeking input on a new CARES Act grant opportunity to provide funding to promote short-term training and entrepreneurship.
The U.S. Department of Education is making $127.5 million available to states through Reimagine Workforce Preparation Grants. Workforce development boards are charged with developing the application.
“The Reimagine Workforce Preparation Grant is an exciting opportunity for Wyoming communities. The Wyoming Workforce Council needs help identifying where this funding will be best utilized in order to develop the most robust proposal possible,” WWDC Chairman Jim Engel said in a news release. “We understand this will be an incredibly competitive process, and we look forward to hearing from folks all over Wyoming to increase our state’s chances at receiving this funding.”
A virtual meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 21, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, to collect input to inform which course the grant application should take. Individuals unable to attend the virtual meeting can participate by filling out an online feedback form. More information is available at the WWDC’s website, http://wyowdc.wyo.gov/council/meetings.
Applications demonstrating the most burden created by the coronavirus pandemic will be given the highest consideration by the U.S. Department of Education.
The WWDC is a 30-member board charged with assisting the governor in directing Wyoming’s workforce development system, ensuring the system is fundamental in supporting robust regional and state economies and producing a high quality, self-sufficient workforce valued by Wyoming employers. Members represent a range of groups, including business and industry, organized labor, state Legislature, education, social service agencies and others who have a stake in employment and training issues.