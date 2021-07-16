CHEYENNE – Wyoming ranks below the national average in the numbers of nursing home staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That is according to the AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard, developed by The AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio.
Just 48.2% of skilled nursing home staff in Wyoming are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is lower than the national average of 56% and places Wyoming 37th in the nation for nursing home staff vaccination rates. Louisiana has the nation’s lowest vaccination rates among skilled nursing home staff at 41%, while Hawaii has the nation’s top rate at 83.9%.
While vaccination rates for nursing home staff in Wyoming is low, the COVID-19 vaccination rate for nursing home residents is above the national average. Almost 81% of nursing home residents in Wyoming are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is just above the national average of 78%. Vermont has the nation’s top vaccination rate at 94.6%, followed by Maine (90.5%), New Hampshire (90.4%), North Dakota (90.2) and South Dakota (89.9%) rounding out the top five. Arizona (63.3%), Nevada (65.8%) and Georgia (68.1%) have the nation’s lowest vaccination rates for nursing home residents.
The AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard did have some positive data points for Wyoming’s nursing homes. The nursing home death rate (COVID deaths per 100 residents) dropped for the four weeks ending in June 20 from 0.9% to 0.6%. Nursing home resident cases per 100 residents also fell to 0.2% over the same period of time.