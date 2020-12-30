CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the Wyoming Governor’s Office through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, has distributed $2.4 million in grant funding to individual artists and to arts and cultural organizations in the state.
The Arts Council distributed 55 financial assistance grants to arts and cultural organizations in Wyoming and 199 grants to individual artists.
The purpose of the CARES Act funding is to support those in the arts and culture sector who have had significant revenue loss or had expenditures that are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds were distributed as a one-time grant to those that met the eligibility criteria.
Southeast Wyoming organizations receiving funding include:
- Cheyenne: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Inc., Reformation Dance Company, The Array Foundation, Alternative Arts Project Inc., Boulder Community Media, Cheyenne Artists Guild Inc.
- Chugwater: Country Western Bluegrass Music Association
- Laramie: Relative Theatrics, Science Loves Art, Laramie Artists Project, Wyoming Women’s Business Center
- Rawlins: The Art Street Project
For more information, contact Michael Lange at michael.lange@wyo.gov or 307-275-4476.