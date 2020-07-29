CHEYENNE – In an effort to offset the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, the Wyoming Arts Council announced in April a $500 grant for individual artists based in Wyoming who lost income due to COVID-19.
The Wyoming Arts Council awarded 145 grants, totaling $72,500 over the past four months.
“This is the most money we have given directly to individual artists in a single fiscal year in recent history,” Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Michael Lange said in a news release. “We are proud to have been a small part of supporting the livelihood of artists during this unprecedented time.”
Available funding for the Individual Artist COVID-19 Support Grant has been expended at this time, and the Wyoming Arts Council is no longer accepting applications.
The Wyoming Arts Council knows that many artists are still facing economic hardships stemming from the pandemic, and that many arts industries will be slow to return to normal operations. Through continued research, the Wyoming Arts Council is looking at additional ways to support artists during this time, according to a news release.
Visit the Arts Council website for information about other available resources. Individual artists are encouraged to review the Professional Development and Career Advancement Grant offered by the Wyoming Arts Council. Many artists may be eligible to apply for this direct grant for individual artists.
For more information, visit the Wyoming Arts Council website or contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.