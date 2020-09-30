CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services has been allocated $1.5 million in Wyoming CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to provide relief to families who experienced an increase in child care expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Oct. 1, residents who experienced an increase in child care expenses as a result of the COVID-19 child care/school closures will be able to apply for financial relief. Examples of increased child care expenses may include, but are not limited to:
additional or unanticipated child care expenses for children who would have otherwise been attending school;
child care holding fees to secure spots at child care facilities during the closures, or;
additional/alternative care for children while parents/guardians were working, attending school or training.
The COVID-19 Child Care Relief Program is not based on income eligibility. Applicants must be Wyoming residents and demonstrate an increase in child care expenses between March 13 and now. The program will be available starting Oct. 1 and will operate while funding is available or until Dec. 30, whichever occurs first.
For more information, go online to https://dfs.wyo.gov/wyoming-child-care-relief-program/, https://childcarerelief.wyo.gov/ or call 307-777-5819.