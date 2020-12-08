CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services has been allocated $1.5 million in Wyoming CARES Act funds to provide relief to families who experienced an increase in child care expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to DFS Senior Administrator Roxanne O’Connor, “We’re excited to report that this program has been able to distribute over $1.1 million to Wyoming families.” The last day to apply for relief through the Child Care Relief Program is Sunday, Dec. 15, at midnight.
Beginning Oct. 1, residents who experienced an increase in child care expenses as a result of the COVID-19 child care/school closures have been able to apply for financial relief. Examples of increased child care expenses may include, but are not limited to:
Additional or unanticipated child care expenses for children who would have otherwise been attending school;
Child care holding fees to secure spots at child care facilities during the closures, or;
Additional/alternative care for children while parents/guardians were working, attending school or training.
O’Connor says, “The closures of Wyoming schools and child care facilities highlighted child care as a cornerstone of economic stability for Wyoming families and businesses.”
The COVID-19 Child Care Relief Program is not based on income eligibility. Applicants must be Wyoming residents and demonstrate an increase in child care expenses between March 13 and September 2020.
For more information, visit https://dfs.wyo.gov/wyoming-child-care-relief-program/, https://childcarerelief.wyo.gov/ or call 307-777-5819.