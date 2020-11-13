Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EAST PLATTE COUNTY AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED. LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SUCH AS TRACTOR TRAILERS AND THOSE TOWING CAMPER TRAILERS STAND A HIGH RISK OF BLOWOFF OR BLOW OVERS. EXPECT TRAVEL DELAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&