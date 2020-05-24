CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Democratic Party has moved its June 6 state convention to virtual attendance.
On the change, WDP Chair Joe M. Barbuto said, “While we were looking forward to hosting our 2020 convention in Park County, the current situation requires that we move the event to a virtual platform. It’s not what we envisioned, but it is what is necessary in order to protect the health and safety of convention participants.
“On behalf of the state party, I thank the Park County Democrats for the time and effort they put into planning the event as originally planned. We look forward to working with them to host another event in their community.”
The convention will be held via Zoom, modeled after the processes developed over the 23 successful Democratic county party conventions held on the same platform.
For more information, go online to www.wyodems.org/2020convention.