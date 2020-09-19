CHEYENNE – As of Friday, Sept. 18, the number of active COVID cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins:
- Inmate population: 3 active cases and 100 recoveries
- Staff population: 1 active case and 24 recoveries
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington:
- Inmate population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries
- Staff population: 1 active case and 5 recoveries
Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton:
- Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff population: 0 positive cases over time
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle:
- Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries
Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk:
- Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery
Based on the numbers above, there are currently only five active cases of COVID-19 within the Wyoming prison system (three inmates and two staff).
As an ongoing precautionary measure, the department will be testing 20% of the inmate and staff population from each facility on a weekly basis. Results will be reported as they become available.