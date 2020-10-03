CHEYENNE – As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins:
- Inmate population: 0 active cases and 103 recoveries
- Staff population: 1 active case and 25 recoveries
- Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington:
- Inmate population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries
- Staff population: 0 active case and 8 recoveries
- Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton:
- Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff population: 1 active case and no further positive cases over time
- Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle:
- Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries
- Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk:
- Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
- Staff population: 0 active cases and 2 recoveries
Based on the numbers above, there are currently only two active cases of COVID-19 among prison staff. There are no active cases within the inmate population.
The department is testing 20% of the inmate and staff population from each facility every two weeks as an ongoing precautionary measure.