CHEYENNE – As of Tuesday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings conducted at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 42. Below is a listing of the numbers by facility:
- Number of inmate deaths to date attributed to COVID-19: 0
- Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, Torrington: Positive cases: 16; staff, 13, and inmates, 3.
- Wyoming Honor Farm, Riverton: Positive cases: 2; staff, 1, and inmates, 1.
- Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, Newcastle: Positive cases: 0.
- Wyoming Women’s Center, Lusk: Positive cases: 0.
- Wyoming State Penitentiary, Rawlins: Positive cases: 24; staff, 3, and inmates, 21.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues conducting rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.