CHEYENNE – As of Friday, Nov. 20, the number of active COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) reported by the Wyoming Department of Health in all state prison system facilities are as follows:
• Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution – Torrington: 19 active cases (12 staff, 7 inmates)
•Wyoming Honor Farm – Riverton: 22 active cases (2 staff, 20 inmates)
• Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp – Newcastle: 14 active cases (1 staff, 13 inmates)
• Wyoming Women’s Center – Lusk: 1 active case (staff)
• Wyoming State Penitentiary – Rawlins: 8 active cases (6 staff, 2 inmates)
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all active inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
According to a news release, the Department of Corrections continues conducting rigorous surveillance testing at all sites and will provide additional information as it becomes available.