CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education has approved Laramie County School District 1’s reentry plan.
LCSD1 plans to reopen schools with in-person instruction Monday, Aug. 31, using the WDE’s recommended Smart Start framework.
The Smart Start reopening framework consists of three tiers, which will be in place depending on county and state health guidelines. According to LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown, the goal is to open school using Tier I guidelines, which would mean schools are open to students with new health precautions, social distancing and mask use when social distancing is not possible.
“LCSD1 is committed to following the Smart Start framework provided by the Wyoming Department of Education and recommendations from our Laramie County and Wyoming health officers,” Brown said.
According to the framework, Tier II would be a combination of in-person instruction with possible intermittent closures and quarantining of students and staff. Tier III is the full closure of school, similar to what occurred last March. Depending on where the community stands with COVID-19, the district will be poised to pivot into each of the tiers depending on need.
Families that are not comfortable with in-person instruction may register for Cheyenne Virtual School. Detailed information about the school and how to register is available by clicking the virtual school box on the homepage of the district website, www.laramie1.org.
Also located on the homepage of the district website are links to the district’s reopening plan and each school’s reopening plan (located under Featured Items).