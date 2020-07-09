CHEYENNE – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases diagnosed in Wyoming since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March grew to 1,428 on Thursday with 24 new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said new confirmed cases were reported in eight counties – Big Horn, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater and Uinta – with Uinta reporting the highest number of new cases at six.
As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases seen in Fremont County was 336; Laramie County had 202; Uinta County had 160; Natrona County had 133; Teton County had 117; Sweetwater County had 116; Park had 72; Campbell had 62; Albany had 40; Washakie had 37; Lincoln had 33; Big Horn had 22; Sheridan had 19; Carbon, Converse and Johnson had 16; Hot Springs had nine; Crook and Goshen had seven; Platte and Sublette had three and Niobrara and Weston had one.
The Department of Health’s total confirmed case numbers track only the confirmed cases reported since coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming. They do not take into account recoveries or deaths.
The number of probable cases seen since the illness was first diagnosed in Wyoming grew to 346 on Thursday. A probable case is defined as one where the patient has symptoms of coronavirus and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
Recoveries seen since the mid-March also increased on Thursday, growing by 22 to total 1,313. The number included recoveries by 1,043 patients with confirmed cases and 270 patients with probable cases.
A recovery is considered to have occurred when a patient goes for three days with no fever and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.
The state had 440 active coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 364 people with confirmed cases and 76 with probable cases.