CHEYENNE – Leading by example is one reason the Wyoming Education Association Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel all in-person events through March 2021.
“The safety of our members and the students they serve must come first,” WEA Vice President Kim Amen said in a news release. “The fact that the state refuses to impose stronger and safer protocols does not prevent us as an organization from taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We hope other organizations will follow our lead.”
This decision will impact WEA’s annual Delegate Assembly meeting. The event is one of the largest democratic deliberative meetings held annually in Wyoming, with more than 120 delegates from all corners of the state in attendance. This event will now be held virtually.
WEA staff will continue to serve members in school buildings when necessary and appropriate, exercising every safety precaution, according to the release.
“As our state’s case count is skyrocketing, WEA is calling on Wyoming’s citizens and leadership to remember that each of these numbers represents a life,” said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. “They represent lives potentially upended by the physical, emotional and financial toll of COVID-19, and in some cases, lives lost to this deadly, unpredictable disease. We are all in this together; please take every precaution in your power to protect our students, education employees, schools and communities by reducing your risk of exposure to COVID-19.”