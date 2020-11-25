CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Gordon received his positive result earlier in the day Wednesday, and he currently has only minor symptoms and plans to continue working remotely, according to the release.
Gordon’s test result came a day after the governor’s office at the Wyoming State Capitol was closed for deep cleaning due to another office employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The announcement of the positive test means Gordon will have to quarantine, though it will not be his first time to do so in recent weeks.
In early November, the governor had to quarantine for 14 days due to a possible exposure during a meeting in Riverton attended by a White House coronavirus official. Multiple test results came back negative for Gordon following that potential exposure.