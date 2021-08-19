CHEYENNE – Nationally, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among nursing home residents and staff, increasing 50% among residents and 60% among staff July 12-18, compared to the preceding week, according to the latest data from AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard.
Unfortunately for Wyoming, its four COVID-19 nursing home deaths over the four weeks ending July 18, and its low population of nursing home residents relative to the rest of the country, have combined to give the Cowboy State the nation’s highest COVID-19 nursing home death rate at 0.2 deaths per 100 residents.
That ranks Wyoming just ahead of Kansas (0.19) and Arkansas (0.18), which were also above the national average of 0.03 resident deaths per 100 residents.
Wyoming’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among nursing home staff dropped in the four-week period ending July 18 from 1.3 per 100 residents to 1.0 confirmed cases per 100 residents. However, that also remains well above the national average of 0.3%. Just over 37% of Wyoming nursing homes reported staffing shortages of direct care workers in Wyoming over the four-week period ending July 18. The U.S. average of nursing homes reporting staffing shortages was 23.7%.
Wyoming’s percentage of COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing home staff also remains below the national average. Just 51% of nursing home staff are vaccinated, compared to the national average of 60%. According to the Nursing Home Dashboard, there were 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among nursing home staff in Wyoming during the last four weeks.
Over 88% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, placing Wyoming inside the top 15 in the nation. Vermont’s nursing homes boast a 95% vaccination rate among their nursing home residents, while Arizona has the nation’s lowest rate at 64%.