LARAMIE – Wyoming Humanities recently announced it has awarded nearly $400,000 in Cultural CARES Grants to 50 institutions and organizations throughout Wyoming with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan.
According to a release from the organization, Wyoming Humanities’ Cultural CARES Grants provide operating expense and salary support to Wyoming nonprofit organizations that support humanities and cultural projects and have suffered financial losses due to COVID-19. These grants provide immediate funds to libraries, museums, cultural organizations and other nonprofits that comprise Wyoming’s creative economy to help stabilize this sector. This funding enables these organizations to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel during the current pandemic with the goal of ensuring their future success.
“We knew the cultural sector would have a great demand for these funds,” Shannon Smith, executive director and CEO of Wyoming Humanities, said in the release. “But we were stunned when we received $590,000 in requests in five business days. Conversations with these organizations revealed stress and apprehension about the important summer months coming up and we are concerned that the funding we provided will barely scratch the surface of this sector’s financial issues.”
These grants are the first grant line of the Wyoming Crossroads Fund, an initiative to help Wyoming explore solutions to its imminent social and economic challenges resulting from the energy sector contraction, which have been compounded by COVID-19.
“To protect and preserve the cultural network that will help us diversify our economy and form grass-roots conversations about our current and future issues, we must shore up those organizations that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wyoming Humanities COO Shawn Reese.
Wyoming Humanities CARES Grants have been awarded to the following organizations in southeast Wyoming:
• Alliance for Freedom, Restoration and Justice
• Alliance for Historic Wyoming
• Boulder Community Media
• Cheyenne Depot Museum
• Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
• Cheyenne Little Theatre Players
• Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
• Cowboy State Daily
• Homesteaders Museum
• Laramie Public Art Coalition
• Relative Theatrics
• Sankofa African Heritage Awareness
• Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association
• True Troupe
• Western Plains Historic Preservation Association
• Wyoming Equality
• Wyoming Frontier Prison
• Wyoming Music Educators Association
• Wyoming Women’s Business Center