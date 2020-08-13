CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation awarded 30 food relief checks in July and August to Wyoming senior centers, with funds designated for the Natrona and Cheyenne Meals on Wheels sites, as well.
All told, the donations totaled more than $10,000 as part of the total $80,000 allocated to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations throughout Wyoming’s 23 counties in July and August. The COVID-19 response funds will be directed specifically to feed families and seniors during this time of crisis in a safe environment.
“Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s mission is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming, but when COVID hit and so many generous donors stepped up to provide for hungry families in Wyoming, we knew we needed to shift to include all people who were in need of food,” Gordon said in a news release. “There are numerous senior centers around the state of Wyoming who are providing meals during this time, and we felt it was equally as important to include them in our distribution.”
Among the local beneficiaries were Housing Authority of Cheyenne, Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Senior Center.