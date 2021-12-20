...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds could remain
elevated Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. AP Photo
CHEYENNE – Wyoming has asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees.
On Saturday, a coalition of 27 states that includes Wyoming filed an Emergency Application for an Administrative Stay with the United States Supreme Court. The states asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the nationwide stay of the vaccine mandate issued by the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. In addition, the coalition of states asked the Court in the alternative to take the entire case now and hear it on the merits, instead of letting the Sixth Circuit decide the merits first.
On Friday, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a previous decision and allowed the vaccine mandate to move ahead.
“While we are disappointed with the decision of the Sixth Circuit's panel, we immediately requested that the Supreme Court halt this mandate and hear this case,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “This overreaching rule exceeds OSHA’s authority and threatens the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries.”