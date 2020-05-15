CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature will hold its first special session since 2004 starting at 8 a.m. today, Friday, May 15. While the session will be held virtually, there are still ways for the public to participate in the historic event.
A livestream of the House and Senate proceedings will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel and also can be accessed at wyoleg.gov.
During the session, which will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday if everything isn’t done today, lawmakers will be discussing potential uses of Wyoming’s $1.25 billion in federal relief funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the special session by using the online hotline or by contacting members directly using contact information available on the Legislature’s website.