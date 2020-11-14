Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 23F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.